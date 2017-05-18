The Kilgore College Fire Academy is certified by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection , the State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association of Texas and approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board . It offers certification schools for NFPA 1001 Basic Structural Firefighter I and II certification, the Texas Volunteer certification, Fire Inspector and Fire and Arson Investigation courses.

