KC Adult Education & Literacy Program will induct 16 students into honor society Thursday
Kilgore College Adult Education and Literacy Program will induct 16 students from across Gregg, Upshur, Rusk and Cherokee counties into the National Adult Education Honor Society at its annual convocation Thursday. The ceremony is set for 6:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Kilgore College-Longview's Special Events Room 102, located at 209 South Center St. Guest speaker will be Marcus Levinsky Wade, licensed social worker/chemical dependency counselor at East Texas Medical Center and adjunct professor of student success.
