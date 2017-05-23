Free Summer Bridge Program will be offered in June to help college students
Kilgore College will offer a free program this summer designed for students to help minimize or eliminate the need to take developmental English or reading classes. The Summer Bridge Program I is set for 10 a.m. to Noon, Mondays through Thursdays, June 5-29, on the Kilgore campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Sun
|DrKimberly Taylor
|91
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|May 13
|Truthseeker
|3
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC