Free Summer Bridge Program will be offered in June to help college students

Kilgore College will offer a free program this summer designed for students to help minimize or eliminate the need to take developmental English or reading classes. The Summer Bridge Program I is set for 10 a.m. to Noon, Mondays through Thursdays, June 5-29, on the Kilgore campus.

