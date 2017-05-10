Students participate in Kilgore Colle...

Students participate in Kilgore College Lineman Rodeo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KLTV Tyler

It's rodeo time again, and you may be saying it's not my first rodeo, but this is a horse of a different color. Yes, it's Kilgore College's Lineman Rodeo where electrical technology students show off their power pole abilities for a grade and employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) Sat Truthseeker 3
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC