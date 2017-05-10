#samstrong Fun Run Benefits Camp for Children with Disabilities
Camp Gilmont will host the #samstrong Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, 2017, with registration starting at 10 am and the run starting at 11. The run is held in memory of dedicated volunteer, Samantha Watkins, a young lady from Kilgore who shared her joy and sweet spirit with the families of children with developmental disabilities at Circle of Friends Camps. This special Fun Run through the woods offers something for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Truthseeker
|3
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC