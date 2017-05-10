samstrong Fun Run Benefits Camp for Children with Disabilities

Camp Gilmont will host the #samstrong Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, 2017, with registration starting at 10 am and the run starting at 11. The run is held in memory of dedicated volunteer, Samantha Watkins, a young lady from Kilgore who shared her joy and sweet spirit with the families of children with developmental disabilities at Circle of Friends Camps. This special Fun Run through the woods offers something for everyone.

