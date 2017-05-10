Longview Junior Achievement celebrates 35 years
The Longview chapter of Junior Achievement marked 35th anniversary of its campaign to prepare young lives for success in the modern world by hosting the Longview Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Mixer. The event saw stakeholders come together with the community for a delightful evening honoring their wonderful common cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Truthseeker
|3
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC