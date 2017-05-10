Kilgore College will host welding contest Friday for high school students

The Kilgore College Welding Technology Program and the KC Welding Club will host the second annual welding contest Friday, April 28, with high school students competing from 17 area school districts. The contest will be held at the Whitten Applied Technology Center on the Kilgore campus, located at 900 S. Henderson Blvd. Registration will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the contest will begin at 9 a.m. The top three winners of the contest will receive KC Welding Technology scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 and additional welding-related prizes.

