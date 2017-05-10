KC Choirs will perform annual Masterworks concert April 23 in Kilgore

Kilgore College Choirs will present their annual Masterworks program 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First Baptist Church in Kilgore, located at 501 E. North St. The centerpiece of the program, Schubert's "Mass in G Major," will feature soloists Melanie Sullivan, soprano; Tyran Jones, tenor; and David Berryhill, baritone.

