KC Choirs will perform annual Masterw...

KC Choirs will perform annual Masterworks concert April 23 in Kilgore

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Kilgore College Choirs will present their annual Masterworks program 7 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at First Baptist Church in Kilgore, located at 501 E. North St. The centerpiece of the program, Schubert's "Mass in G Major," will feature soloists Melanie Sullivan, soprano; Tyran Jones, tenor; and David Berryhill, baritone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) Sat Truthseeker 3
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC