ETX hospitals performing drills today to practice mass transfer of people
All across East Texas, Hospitals, EMS and coordinating agencies will be working together to practice the mass transfer of 200 patients. This would be necessary when evacuating coastal hospitals and/or nursing homes before or after a hurricane; or if a hospital suffered damage during a weather event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Truthseeker
|3
|Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09)
|May 11
|Laney kaercher
|15
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|May 10
|Tana wilson
|128
|Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin
|May 8
|The things I know
|1
|Legal matters
|May 7
|SPJ
|1
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 28
|Willie Granville
|20
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 22
|Willie Granville
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC