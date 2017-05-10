East Texas Energy Symposium set for M...

East Texas Energy Symposium set for May 2 at East Texas Oil Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The East Texas Oil Museum and Kilgore College will host the eighth annual East Texas Energy Symposium on Tuesday, May 2, featuring keynote speaker Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner. The symposium, "Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques," will begin in the Devall Student Center at 10 a.m. with conference presentations and a panel discussion with several notable speakers from the energy field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) Sat Truthseeker 3
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
Shawn K Story and Jessica Dawson Martin May 8 The things I know 1
Legal matters May 7 SPJ 1
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16) Apr 22 Willie Granville 21
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC