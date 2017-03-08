Texas HighSteppers bring home team, o...

Texas HighSteppers bring home team, officer and individual honors

Wednesday Mar 1

The Texas HighSteppers of Texas High School earned top team, officer and individual honors during the Gussie Nell Davis Classic on Feb. 18 in Kilgore, Texas. Submitted photo The Texas HighSteppers of Texas High School earned top team, officer and individual honors during the Gussie Nell Davis Classic on Feb. 18 in Kilgore, Texas.

