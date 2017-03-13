Schatz sweeps the show for WoO victory at LoneStar
Donny Schatz avoided the expected dangers of short track racing Friday night to score the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas. Schatz led all 35 laps in his victory, taking home not only the trophy but also a gold-toned Limited Edition Craftsman wrench set for the company's 90th anniversary.
