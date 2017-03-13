Schatz sweeps the show for WoO victor...

Schatz sweeps the show for WoO victory at LoneStar

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Donny Schatz avoided the expected dangers of short track racing Friday night to score the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory at LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas. Schatz led all 35 laps in his victory, taking home not only the trophy but also a gold-toned Limited Edition Craftsman wrench set for the company's 90th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drug addicted pregnancy Sun Willie Granville 5
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC