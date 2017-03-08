'Rumor' will cause extra security on East Texas campus Friday
Kilgore ISD will have extra security on the campus of Kilgore High School on Friday, because of a rumor regarding a potential threat. KISD made a post to the district Facebook page late Thursday night about "a rumor circulating regarding a potential threat to occur on the KHS campus on Friday, March 3." The post goes on to say that the district's administration and the Kilgore Police Department are investigating to find the source of the rumor, but as of Thursday night, there is no actual evidence that this is more than just a rumor.
