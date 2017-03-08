KilGogh Returns March 31 & April 1
For the fifth year of the local 'East Texas Arts Experience,' KilGogh's volunteer committee - part of the Kilgore Main Street Program - is crafting an evening art stroll and all-day arts festival downtown March 31 and April 1. In addition to the year's private, pre-festival exhibition, organizers are bringing back family-friendly KidsGogh outdoor art activities as well as a full line-up of live performers and a Cinema Under the Stars showing of a new Disney blockbuster. evening event brings back KilGogh's annual art and wine exhibition, distributing local artists and artisans throughout businesses and restaurants along Main Street and North Kilgore.
