Free safety courses will be offered this spring by Risk Management Institute
The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free classes this spring that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices. All courses are free but advance registration is required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 3
|Sterling Marlin
|3
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC