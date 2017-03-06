Free safety courses will be offered t...

Free safety courses will be offered this spring by Risk Management Institute

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

The Risk Management Institute at Kilgore College will provide several free classes this spring that will help train and educate local employers, employees and the general public about proper workplace safety practices. All courses are free but advance registration is required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mon Notedwilliamskid 13
Empires Mar 3 Willie Granville 5
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 3 Sterling Marlin 3
Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13) Mar 1 Closure 3
Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15) Feb 21 Maybe 3
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC