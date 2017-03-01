Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance
On Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 a Rusk County Grand Jury convened and returned two sealed indictments for Laneshia Lashae Young, of Overton and Allen Lamont Sutton, 28yoa, of Overton. The two count indictments for Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence Felony 2 and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence Felony 3 were the result of an ongoing investigation into the August 20th, 2016 disappearance of 20 year old SHERYIA GRANT from Kilgore, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Sun
|Willie Granville
|5
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Empires
|Mar 3
|Willie Granville
|5
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Mar 1
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC