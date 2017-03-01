Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disap...

Arrests made in Sheryia Grant's disappearance

On Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 a Rusk County Grand Jury convened and returned two sealed indictments for Laneshia Lashae Young, of Overton and Allen Lamont Sutton, 28yoa, of Overton. The two count indictments for Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence Felony 2 and Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence Felony 3 were the result of an ongoing investigation into the August 20th, 2016 disappearance of 20 year old SHERYIA GRANT from Kilgore, Texas.

