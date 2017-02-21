Storm damage causes school cancellation Monday for some East Texans
The steady rainfall East Texas has been experiencing started pretty intensely during early morning hours on Monday. It caused power outages leaving thousands without electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empires
|Thu
|Willie Granville
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
|Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13)
|Feb 3
|MinHenderson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC