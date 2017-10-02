Sheriff's office identifies man killed after fall from vehicle on Highway 42
On 02/10/17 at 2:36pm , The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division was dispatched to the 3800 Block of SH 42 N in Kilgore, Texas in response to a male subject who had fallen from of a moving vehicle. Upon arrival Deputies observed a male subject that was unresponsive; Champion EMS arrived on scene and advised that he was deceased.
