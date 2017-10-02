Sheriff's office identifies man kille...

Sheriff's office identifies man killed after fall from vehicle on Highway 42

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On 02/10/17 at 2:36pm , The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division was dispatched to the 3800 Block of SH 42 N in Kilgore, Texas in response to a male subject who had fallen from of a moving vehicle. Upon arrival Deputies observed a male subject that was unresponsive; Champion EMS arrived on scene and advised that he was deceased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr WetPhartzs 1,118
News Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06) Feb 14 Shelly Loftus 9
wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09) Feb 13 Samuel Underhill 23
Debra Timmons Feb 5 Ted 5
Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13) Feb 3 MinHenderson 4
Teresa Byers Jan 26 Investigator 1
help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15) Jan 26 Lifesgood 3
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC