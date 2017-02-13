Reigstad named deputy director of KC's East Texas Police Academy
Dan Reigstad has been named as deputy director of Kilgore College's East Texas Police Academy, filling a vacant position left when Joe Cassin was named the academy's director in February of 2016. "The decision to fill the vacant position was because Kilgore College took over the Ark-Tex Council of Governments training contract again, which increased our service area to the Red River," said Randy Lewellen, KC's dean of Business, Technology and Public Services.
