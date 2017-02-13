Reigstad named deputy director of KC'...

Reigstad named deputy director of KC's East Texas Police Academy

Dan Reigstad has been named as deputy director of Kilgore College's East Texas Police Academy, filling a vacant position left when Joe Cassin was named the academy's director in February of 2016. "The decision to fill the vacant position was because Kilgore College took over the Ark-Tex Council of Governments training contract again, which increased our service area to the Red River," said Randy Lewellen, KC's dean of Business, Technology and Public Services.

