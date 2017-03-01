Mrs. Leea s Daffodil Garden in Gladewater bursting with blooms
Daffodils are in bloom at Mrs. Lee's Garden in Gladewater Wednesday Feb. 22, 2016. The 1,000 acre garden is open briefly in February and March when the flowers are in full bloom and the weather is nice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empires
|10 hr
|Inquisitor
|4
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Wed
|MamaBear
|2
|Jason Lade Murder at C&L auto 9-18-08 (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Closure
|3
|Looking for a girl name Cindy her nick name was... (Jan '15)
|Feb 21
|Maybe
|3
|Mother, daughter die in train wreck (Feb '06)
|Feb 14
|Shelly Loftus
|9
|wreck on 149 near tatum (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Samuel Underhill
|23
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC