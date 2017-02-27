Longview PD arrest 2 men in connectio...

Longview PD arrest 2 men in connection with Austin Bank aggravated robbery

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On Feb. 21 police arrested 25-year-old Christopher Lee Hutsell, of Overton, and 39-year-old Michael Duntae Fagans, of Kilgore, for aggravated robbery in connection with the Austin Bank robbery that occurred on Feb. 9. They were transported to the Gregg County Jail without incident.

