Kilgore College's Betsy Rodriguez named Texas Support Specialist of the Year
Kilgore College's Betsy Rodriguez was recently named Support Specialist of the Year by the Texas Association of Literacy and Adult Education . Rodriguez, a support specialist for the KC Adult Education and Literacy program since 2010, was one of three award-winners from KC at the association's annual conference Feb. 2-4 in San Antonio.
Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
