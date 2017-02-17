Kilgore College's Betsy Rodriguez nam...

Kilgore College's Betsy Rodriguez named Texas Support Specialist of the Year

13 hrs ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Kilgore College's Betsy Rodriguez was recently named Support Specialist of the Year by the Texas Association of Literacy and Adult Education . Rodriguez, a support specialist for the KC Adult Education and Literacy program since 2010, was one of three award-winners from KC at the association's annual conference Feb. 2-4 in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Kilgore, TX

