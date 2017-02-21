Grand jury indicts 4 suspects in Longview aggravated robbery

Daqwon Hollins, 19, Joseph Pierre Brice Jr., 18, La'Darion Lynn Canada, 19, and Xavier Rashad Lockridge, 17, all of Longview, are each indicted with aggravated robbery. The four are suspected in a Dec. 13 night robbery at a Dollar General store in the 1500 block of South High Street in Longview.

