Dispatchers deal with ghost calls

A recent episode near Dallas created a scary situation with the city's 9-1-1 dispatch center, causing lines to be busy and incoming calls to be put on hold. It's a term referred to as 'ghost calls', an incoming 9-1-1 call that either goes dead, or continues to ring.

