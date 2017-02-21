Blues Festival announces 2017 ticket ...

Blues Festival announces 2017 ticket availability, pricing

Organizers of the Big Pines Blues Festival announced today that advance sale tickets for the 2017 two-day event are currently available through the festival's website at www.bigpinesbluesfestival.com. There will be no admission charge for the Friday night performances.

