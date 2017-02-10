Van Cliburn biography among nominees for book critics prizes

A look back at the life and accomplishments of legendary pianist Van Cliburn . Video by Clif Bosler/Star-Telegram Enthusiastic greeters reach over barriers to join hands with Texas pianist Van Cliburn in front of New York City's City Hall on May 20, 1958 during the civic reception for the 23-year-old artist who won international acclaim in a Moscow competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.