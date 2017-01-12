Traffic stop nets drug arrest in Longview
Friday, Longview police initiated a traffic stop which resulted in the arrests of 26-year-old Brooke Tubbs of Kilgore and 34-year-old Stephanie Robertson, of Longview A search of the car revealed a concealed amount of methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with what appeared to be marijuana.
