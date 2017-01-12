Traffic stop nets drug arrest in Long...

Traffic stop nets drug arrest in Longview

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Friday, Longview police initiated a traffic stop which resulted in the arrests of 26-year-old Brooke Tubbs of Kilgore and 34-year-old Stephanie Robertson, of Longview A search of the car revealed a concealed amount of methamphetamine and a plastic baggie with what appeared to be marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr Wang 1,021
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Tue singlebutlookin48 1
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC