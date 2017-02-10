Traffic flow restored on I-20 EB near MM 591 after wreck, Hazmat cleanup
A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Kilgore area shut down eastbound traffic for several hours on Monday afternoon and evening. A Hazmat crew has cleaned up the fuel and oil spillage, and the roadway is again reopened to traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Debra Timmons
|Feb 5
|Ted
|5
|Any guys been to the Asian massage parlor on Gi... (Jan '13)
|Feb 3
|MinHenderson
|4
|Teresa Byers
|Jan 26
|Investigator
|1
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan '17
|singlebutlookin48
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC