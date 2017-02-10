Traffic flow restored on I-20 EB near...

Traffic flow restored on I-20 EB near MM 591 after wreck, Hazmat cleanup

Monday Jan 16

A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Kilgore area shut down eastbound traffic for several hours on Monday afternoon and evening. A Hazmat crew has cleaned up the fuel and oil spillage, and the roadway is again reopened to traffic.

