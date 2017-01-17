Kubecca to Perform In Kilgore on February 6
Rarely, if ever, can you experience such an amalgam of musical expression as is the musical act known as Kubecca. Come be a part of this musical odyssey at Dodson Auditorium on the campus of Kilgore College, 817 Nolen Street, on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30 and can be purchased at the door and online as well as season tickets for 2016-2017 Season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC