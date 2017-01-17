Kubecca to Perform In Kilgore on February 6

Rarely, if ever, can you experience such an amalgam of musical expression as is the musical act known as Kubecca. Come be a part of this musical odyssey at Dodson Auditorium on the campus of Kilgore College, 817 Nolen Street, on Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30 and can be purchased at the door and online as well as season tickets for 2016-2017 Season.

