Kilgore and Sabine Fire Departments deal with a wind-fanned fire. Photo by Jsmey Boyum KLTV.
Fighting a fire is exhausting, dangerous work, and throw in strong wind gusts. the danger increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC