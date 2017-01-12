Hunt County Heroes
The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville could just as easily be called the Hunt County Historical Museum. But why not lead with your best stuff? The Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum , at 600 I-30 in Greenville, opens Tue-Sat, 10-5.
