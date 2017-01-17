Former addicts warn of heroin comeback
Heroin and synthetic opioids like K-2 are taking an alarming number of lives each year in this country, and a recent raid revealed heroin trafficking here in East Texas. A task force raid on Kilgore and Gilmer locations net guns, cash, assorted drugs, and the disturbing find of heroin.
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|looking for lost friend
|Jan 15
|Basiclly100
|1
|Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis
|Jan 10
|singlebutlookin48
|1
|Debra Timmons
|Jan 5
|Debra Timmons
|4
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Jan 4
|ddavis
|90
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
