College accepting applications throug...

College accepting applications through Feb. 17 for expiring board terms

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Gilmer Mirror

Forms for application for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the Assistant to the President's Office on the first floor of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr CheeseSniff 1,050
looking for lost friend Jan 15 Basiclly100 1
Dreadlocks piercer at Fugis Jan 10 singlebutlookin48 1
Debra Timmons Jan 5 Debra Timmons 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Jan 4 ddavis 90
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Gregg County was issued at January 18 at 10:19AM CST

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,281 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC