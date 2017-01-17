College accepting applications through Feb. 17 for expiring board terms

Forms for application for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the Assistant to the President's Office on the first floor of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus. Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.