3 arrested in heroin ring busts in Kilgore, Gilmer
Three people were arrested this week after officers found stashes of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms during drug busts in Kilgore and Gilmer. About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, multiple agencies executed a federal arrest warrant in the 1400 block of Post Oak Road in Kilgore.
