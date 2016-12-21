VIDEO: Kilgore teachers share why they come to school
And that's what a group of Kilgore ISD students set out to prove when they posed the question, "Want to know why Kilgore High School teachers come to school?" Kilgore High School media students Jose Cardoza, Dakota Harris, and David Solis - along with the help of counselors - embarked on a mission to find out exactly what motivates educators to get out of bed in the morning. To do so, they enlisted the aid of teachers and coaches at the school.
