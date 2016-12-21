Sheriff's office: Fatal Kilgore fire ruled accidental
About 12:01 p.m. Friday, GCSO responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Rabbit Creek Drive. One person, Markeeta Ann Reagh, 58, of Kilgore, was killed in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait...
|Nov '16
|Toby Keith
|13
|Albert's hot sauce (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|11
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|Kevstar6942
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC