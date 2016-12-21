Preemie twins' Medicaid officially reinstated
Over the past week, we've introduced you to Oliver and Jensen Ivey, a set of premature twins from Kilgore. They lost their Medicaid coverage when their father, Cameron, took home three checks for December instead of the usual two, due to the way the days fell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newspaper
|Dec 28
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Albert's hot sauce (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|11
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|Kevstar6942
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC