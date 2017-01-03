Kilgore woman charged with kidnapping daughter of Kilgore College Rangerettes director
Nancy Alice Motes, 57, was arrested by the Longview Police Department. She was booked into the Rusk County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge on Friday.
