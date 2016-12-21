Kilgore woman arrested on charge of a...

Kilgore woman arrested on charge of aggravated kidnapping of Longview woman

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Longview police have identified a 57-year-old Kilgore woman arrested in connection with the Thursday evening kidnapping of a 19-year-old Longview woman. Police say Nancy Alice Motes has been charged with the aggravated kidnapping of Alexa Evonne Blair.

