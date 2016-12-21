Kilgore PD searching for bank robbery...

Kilgore PD searching for bank robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: KLTV Tyler

On Friday, December 16th, 2016 at approximately 4:50 pm Kilgore Police responded to Citizen's National Bank 410 N. Kilgore Street, Kilgore, Texas due to a reported robbery. Officers met with multiple employees who related the bank had just been robbed at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kilgore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
Debra Timmons Dec 21 lowball declown 3
Help Nov '16 Debra Timmons 1
Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... Nov '16 Toby Keith 13
Albert's hot sauce (Dec '10) Nov '16 Anonymous 11
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Sep '16 Kevstar6942 89
See all Kilgore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kilgore Forum Now

Kilgore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kilgore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kilgore, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,895

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC