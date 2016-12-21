Kilgore PD searching for bank robbery suspect
On Friday, December 16th, 2016 at approximately 4:50 pm Kilgore Police responded to Citizen's National Bank 410 N. Kilgore Street, Kilgore, Texas due to a reported robbery. Officers met with multiple employees who related the bank had just been robbed at gunpoint.
