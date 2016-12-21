Kilgore PD: Missing pregnant woman case now homicide investigation
Portwood said Kilgore PD is working with Rusk County, Gregg County and Smith County investigators since different events in the case happened in each county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newspaper
|Wed
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Albert's hot sauce (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|11
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|Kevstar6942
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC