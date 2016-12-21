Family member of Samuel Brown says he was 'loving, caring'
Sister of 20-year-old Samuel Brown, Rebekah Gillespie, says her brother's death was "a tragic accident, and investigators believe there was no criminal intent." According to Rusk County Sheriff's Office Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kilgore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newspaper
|7 hr
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Albert's hot sauce (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|11
|Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07)
|Sep '16
|Kevstar6942
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kilgore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC