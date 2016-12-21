DPS identifies individuals in fatal wreck on Hwy 31
On December 03, 2016 troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash at 4:05 pm on Highway 31 in Smith Count, approximately nine miles west of the city of Kilgore. investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on Hwy 31 when it entered the opposing lane of traffic, striking a 2015 GMC Traverse head-on.
