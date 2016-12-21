Applications still available for displaced workers to take advantage of tuition-free courses

The Kilgore College Workforce Development Department still has openings for area displaced workers to take advantage of a free tuition program thanks to a $500,000 grant awarded to KC by the Texas Workforce Commission Investment Council's Wagner-Peyser 7 Grant Program. Candidates who apply must meet certain qualifications to take tuition-free courses at KC in advanced welding, transportation and industrial electrical technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.