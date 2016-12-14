Wildcard Theatre and the White Bear T...

Wildcard Theatre and the White Bear Theatre Present Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

With a run of over six months at Pacific Rep Theatre in Los Angeles, Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road is a hillbilly comedy with a heart of gold. Writer and actor Keith Stevenson, who originated the role of JD in Los Angeles, hails from Keyser, West Virginia, the hometown of the actual Fried Meat Ridge Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Keyser Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
Nichole Kesner Dec 19 Rich Stephens 1
samantha martin Dec 3 Subway 3
Mark and jessica bean Dec 2 Subway 2
Wanna be bikers Sep '16 Just sayin 1
sheriff dept (Jan '16) Jan '16 wondering 1
shana cook (Nov '15) Nov '15 seaborg69 1
See all Keyser Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Keyser Forum Now

Keyser Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Keyser Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Keyser, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC