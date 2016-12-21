Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road - White Bear Theatre
A run of over six months at Pacific Rep Theatre in Los Angeles, Out There on Fried Meat Ridge Road is described as a hillbilly comedy with a heart of gold. Writer and actor Keith Stevenson, who originated the role of JD in Los Angeles, hails from Keyser, West Virginia, the hometown of the actual Fried Meat Ridge Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndieLondon.
Add your comments below
Keyser Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|Nichole Kesner
|Dec 19
|Rich Stephens
|1
|samantha martin
|Dec 3
|Subway
|3
|Mark and jessica bean
|Dec 2
|Subway
|2
|Wanna be bikers
|Sep '16
|Just sayin
|1
|sheriff dept (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wondering
|1
|shana cook (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|seaborg69
|1
Find what you want!
Search Keyser Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC