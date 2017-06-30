Police: Jealous boyfriend threatens man outside gay bar

A Key West man was jailed after police said he threatened someone chatting with his boyfriend on Duval Street by making a cutthroat gesture with a pocket knife. Justin Dillon Broadus, 25, was arrested early Thursday for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center, where Friday he remained on $10,000 bond.

