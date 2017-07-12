Inside a Florida 'Cookie Monster' dol...

Inside a Florida 'Cookie Monster' doll, 314 grams of cocaine found

Read more: Boing Boing

A 39 year old man in Key West Florida has been arrested after police found a large amount of cocaine hidden in a 'Cookie Monster' doll in his vehicle. Just after midnight, Deputy Orey Swilley was parked at 14th Street and highway U.S. One in Marathon when he spotted a black Dodge passenger car drive past with the license plate obscured.

