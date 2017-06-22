Woman accused in DUI death of Delray ...

Woman accused in DUI death of Delray cop loses bond fight

The woman facing DUI charges in the Key West crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer lost a bid Thursday to have her bond reduced. Monroe Circuit Judge Mark Jones refused to lower the $170,000 bond for Lacy Morris, saying she was both a danger to the community and a flight risk.

