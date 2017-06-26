When a family dispute involves brass knuckles and a hand saw, nobody wins

Two bloody Key West men were found on Grinnell Street behind the Key West City Hall complex Tuesday afternoon, having scrapped over a family dispute but neither would press charges, according to the police report. Arnold Bruce Kravitz, 20, was bleeding from cuts all over his body while Phillip Anthony Barnett-Azhocar, 19, had a swollen face and at one point was vomiting and dizzy.

